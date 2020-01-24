 
Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions...
Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar...
Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures...
Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic...
Six dead in shooting in southern Germany...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Coronavirus: At least 11 Belgians in affected regions of China
    Brussels jazz group stages anti-Brexit protest at Eurostar terminal
    Coronavirus: Liege Airport introduces preventative measures
    Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic
    Six dead in shooting in southern Germany
    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence
    Flemish government shifts disability budget: what changes?
    C&A closes 13 stores in Germany
    How Belgium is preparing as coronavirus spreads
    Brussels cycle police handed out 84,000 fines in 2019
    Brussels man sentenced to five years in Liege for terrorism
    EU leaders sign the Brexit agreement: ‘things are inevitably going to change’
    Over 60,000 kg of cocaine seized by Antwerp police in 2019
    985 people changed their names in 2019 – and here’s why
    Belgium’s painkiller problem
    Mother charged after autopsy reveals Molenbeek girl (7) died unnatural death
    Ghent station renovations will build Europe’s largest bike parking
    Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to stop protesting
    Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle
    View more

    Men who raped a woman after offering her a place to stay face 5 year sentence

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    The couple had initially booked a hotel for the night of 27 September, however, they had trouble finding it, so called at a house on Lange Beeldekensstraat. Credit: Pixabay.

    Two men who sedated and raped a woman while she slept in an apartment in Antwerp that the men had offered her and her boyfriend as a place to stay are facing a five-year prison sentence.

    With no permanent place of residence, the victim and her boyfriend had booked to stay in a hotel in Antwerp on the night of 27 September 2018. However, that evening the couple had difficulties finding the address of the hotel.

    The couple then called at a house on Lange Beeldekensstraat- in a neighbourhood in the north of Antwerp, Belga news agency reports.

    A man, identified as Ali. A. opened the door and offered the couple a place to stay in an apartment near St. Paul’s Church. Ali. A called his friend, identified as Mohammad A., and the group went into the apartment, where they drank a little before going to sleep.

    The following morning, the woman awoke with pains in her abdomen only to see Ali. A sitting on her legs and buttoning up his trousers. When the woman’s boyfriend woke up and heard that she had been raped, the three men got into an argument which reportedly saw Ali. A. threaten the couple with a knife.

    Police were notified by the couple about what had happened.

    Traces of sperm belonging to both of the two men were discovered in the victim and traces of sedatives were found in her blood. Although Ali. A first denied raping the woman, after questioning, both men confessed to having raped her while she slept, Nieuwsblad explains.

    The woman is demanding €10,000 in compensation. She continues to be deeply affected by the events, according to her lawyer.

    The verdict of the two defendants, Ali. A and Mohamad A. is set to be announced on 21 February.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job