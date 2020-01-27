Teacher (45) arrested on suspicion of raping student outside Flemish school

During the house search, police discovered child pornography on the teacher's computer and mobile. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A teacher (45) who works at a school in Nieuwpoort, in northern Belgium, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a student, the Veurne public prosecutor’s office confirms.

The incident leading to the man’s arrest is reported to have taken place on Thursday outside the school when the teacher made sexual advances on a student.

Witnesses reportedly saw the incident, noted the man’s car registration and informed the police, Nieuwsblad reports.

After being informed, the police went to the teacher’s home and carried out a search of the house. During the house search, child pornography was discovered on his computer and mobile phone, both of which were seized, explains HLN.

“It is true that the investigating judge [on] Thursday arrested a man on suspicion of rape and [sexual] assault,” says Patty ‘T Jonck, who works at the Veurne public prosecutor’s office.

“The investigation is still ongoing and in the interest of this, we cannot provide any further information. The man [will] appear [on] Tuesday before the council chamber,” Jonck added.

While the student involved is confirmed to be a minor, is not yet clear whether or not the teacher taught the boy himself.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times