Soldiers will continue patrolling Belgium’s streets until March...

As a result, a maximum of 550 soldiers will be present on Belgian streets, down from the around 1,800 originally deployed in the aftermath of the 2016 Brussels attacks, according to RTBF.
The ministers’ decision to extend the military’s mission comes as the armed forces call for a reduction of the number of soldiers patrolling the streets in order to avoid negatively impacting their training or their social lives.
Defence Minister Philippe Goffin said that he aimed to reduce the number of soldiers on the streets to 200 and set up a “rapidly deployable” contingent of around 100 soldiers in a potential agreement with federal police.