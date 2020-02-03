 
Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes...
Ryanair reports “healthy” profits, ending 2019 as largest...
‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company...
Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean...
Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports “healthy” profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    Belgium’s teen climate leaders to intern in EU Parliament
    Belgians evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak arrived in Brussels
    Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent
    Cigarettes, alcohol and gambling: changes from 1 February
    ‘Duelles’ scoops 7 Magritte awards
    3,500 people evacuated in Venice following the discovery of a WW2 bomb
    China injects €156 billion into economy
    Another plane brings back Europeans from Wuhan
    Vigil in London on Brexit day
    Sales restrictions on licensed goods not allowed in EU
    Agreement reached on new tram from Neder-Over-Heembeek to city centre
    Police free migrants from traffickers’ truck
    Belgian euthanasia trial raises questions about the law
    View more

    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    Belgium will organise the first speech of the EU's foreign affairs representative at the United Nations. © Belga

    Belgium has taken over the rotating presidency of the United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC), where it will strive to broker consensus and promote European cooperation on a range of prickly geopolitical issues.

    “During its presidency, Belgium will bring several subjects to the table, like the problem of children in armed conflicts, transnational justice and the importance of European cooperation within the Council,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

    Belgium’s mandate within the international security body started in January 2019, and, presides over the body since 1 February, as it wraps up its two-year run as a non-permanent member.

    Throughout the shortest month of the year, Belgium’s delegation will promote multilateralism as a key way forward, the ministry said, noting the resurgence of nationalistic sentiments throughout the globe.

    As it sets the agenda for the security body, Belgium will also work to draw the attention of the international diplomatic community to “certain issues” of importance for Belgium.

    Belgium’s diplomatic arm at the UN will first seek to tackle the situation of children trapped in armed conflicts abroad, with King Philippe set to deliver a speech seeking to “mobilise” the UNSC around the issue, which the ministry said concerns one in five children worldwide.

    Two other issues high up on Belgium’s agenda include the role of international justice in rebuilding communities in the aftermath of conflict as well as EU-UN cooperation, with an address by the EU’s foreign affairs representative scheduled on the occasion of the latter.

    During its first year at the UNSC, Belgium, together with France, Germany, Poland and the UK, called on Israel to end all settlement activity in Palestine, referring to it as “illegal,” denounced human rights abuses ahead of an election in Burundi and called for the international community to end the “acute humanitarian crisis” gripping civilians caught amid a proxy conflict in Yemen.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job