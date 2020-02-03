Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run

The Flemish couple was found in a mobile home, in the garden of a Romanian friend. Credit: Pixabay

A Flemish “killer couple” on the run for a murder the duo committed 14 years ago, has been arrested in Romania.

During a drug deal in 2006, a Flemish man (64) and his wife (43) allegedly killed their supplier with a bullet in the head. The armed duo was arrested and is now waiting to be extradited to Belgium, a spokesperson of the FPS Foreign Affairs confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws.

The couple was living in the area of the Romanian village of Peciu Nou, close to the city of Timisoara, according to Interpol. The police knew the couple was armed, and the Romanian authorities called in the Special Forces as well as police officers from Bucharest, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

During the raid, the police also effectively seized the couple’s weapons.

The friend in whose garden the couple was staying, a retired man, stated that he had invited the Belgians himself, according to Romanian media. The couple had told him that they wanted to come and live in the village and that they would invest in real estate there. The man says he knew nothing about their criminal life.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times