 
90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London...
STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020...
Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels...
Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council...
90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 February 2020
    European Commission wants “very ambitious” partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    New Belgian elections are ‘inevitable’ if no government is formed by May, says Bart De Wever
    Flemish ‘killer couple’ arrested in Romania after 14 years on the run
    Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes up Security Council presidency
    Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest European airline
    ‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company says
    Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean islands
    Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans
    Volcano erupts in Japanese island
    Is 5G dangerous to human health?
    Belgium’s teen climate leaders to intern in EU Parliament
    Belgians evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak arrived in Brussels
    Police shoot woman after stabbing attack in Ghent
    Cigarettes, alcohol and gambling: changes from 1 February
    View more

    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal

    Monday, 03 February 2020
    An 90 year-old man survived an entire night inside a canal, after falling stumbling into the water. Credit: Google Street View

    A 90-year-old man who spent the night in an Antwerp canal he fell into after his scooter broke down, made it out of his ordeal unharmed.

    Emergency services found the man on Monday morning, who was forced to spend the night in the water after stumbling into the canal in the Flemish municipality of Arendonk.

    A police spokesperson said the man was attempting to get help for his broken-down scooter and that he was unable to get out of the canal on his own after falling in.

    A passing cyclist alerted the police on Monday morning after coming across an unmanned scooter, prompting police to launch a search operation, HLN reports.

    Members of the fire brigade reportedly spotted the man, whose wife had reported missing on Sunday evening, sitting in the water of the canal.

    The elderly man was taken to the hospital for a check-up but was said to be “in good health,” according to the police spokesperson.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job