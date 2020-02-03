90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal...

An 90 year-old man survived an entire night inside a canal, after falling stumbling into the water. Credit: Google Street View

A 90-year-old man who spent the night in an Antwerp canal he fell into after his scooter broke down, made it out of his ordeal unharmed.

Emergency services found the man on Monday morning, who was forced to spend the night in the water after stumbling into the canal in the Flemish municipality of Arendonk.

A police spokesperson said the man was attempting to get help for his broken-down scooter and that he was unable to get out of the canal on his own after falling in.

A passing cyclist alerted the police on Monday morning after coming across an unmanned scooter, prompting police to launch a search operation, HLN reports.

Members of the fire brigade reportedly spotted the man, whose wife had reported missing on Sunday evening, sitting in the water of the canal.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital for a check-up but was said to be “in good health,” according to the police spokesperson.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times