 
Ghent street mural named in most beautiful in Belgium
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
    Ghent street mural named in most beautiful in Belgium

    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Credit: Jolene Kitsune

    A piece of street art in Ghent has been selected as one of the five most beautiful murals in Belgium in an online vote.

    The mural, made by the Ghent street artist Jolene Kitsune, can be found on the facade of a house on a side street of the Recolletenlei in the city. The other winning pieces can be found on the streets of  Vilvoorde, Bergen, Sint-Niklaas and Oostende, HLN reports.

    The vote – organized by Street Art Antwerp – asked followers on social media to vote on one hundred works spread throughout Belgium. More than 2,500 people cast their vote. The Ghent piece, depicting a fox mother and her young, was eventually selected as one of the winners.

    The Brussels Times

