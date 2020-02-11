A quarter of commuters use train journey to work

More than one in four commuters (28%) works while on the way to the workplace by train, according to an Ipsos study relayed on Tuesday by La Libre and Dernière Heure.

For the majority of those questioned (83%), train journeys enable them to do things that are impossible in a car.

Unsurprisingly, half of them replied that a train journey allowed them to get some sleep after experiencing difficulty in getting up in the morning or following a day’s exhausting work, as well as to daydream or lose themselves in their thoughts.

Further to this, 31% of commuters surf the net, 31% read a paper or magazine, 27% listen to music and 7% take advantage of the journey to work to watch a film or an episode from the latest blockbuster series.

The Brussels Times