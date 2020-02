The cost of diesel will decrease on Tuesday by approximately two cents. Credit: Pixabay.

Refuelling with diesel will be a bit more expensive from Tuesday, according to an announcement by the Federal Public Service Economy.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel (B7) rises 2.4 cents to €1.5070 per litre.

The reason for the price increase is that oil products or bio components are becoming more expensive on the international markets.

The Brussels Times