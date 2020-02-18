 
Woman dies after being hit by tram in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
Latest News:
Woman dies after being hit by tram in...
First infected Belgian coronavirus patient speaks about life...
Jupiler Pro League announces more goal-line cameras...
Belgian army opens pop-up in Antwerp shopping centre...
Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    Woman dies after being hit by tram in Antwerp
    First infected Belgian coronavirus patient speaks about life in quarantine
    Jupiler Pro League announces more goal-line cameras
    Belgian army opens pop-up in Antwerp shopping centre to recruit women
    Kim Clijsters loses first comeback game in Dubai on Monday
    Government defends system of controls on senior-citizens’ allowance
    N-VA calls for ‘Flemish front’ against Francophones as coalition talks collapse again
    Two more grenades explode in Antwerp on Monday
    Harassment on the job affects nearly one in five employees
    Mark Zuckerberg stops by Brussels restaurant ahead of EU meeting
    After a plunge, the Euro rallies against the Dollar
    Café owners deny accusations they asked breastfeeding woman to leave
    Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic
    NATO dismisses French president’s call for ‘strategic’ nuclear dialogue
    Road works on 38 places on Flemish motorways will disrupt traffic in 2020
    Another record temperature recorded in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels newest food hall reports record business, despite weather
    Storms Ellen and Francis expected to hit Belgium next weekend
    Brussels-Vienna night train increases frequency from late 2020
    Femicide ‘kills more people than terrorism,’ says Women’s council
    View more

    Woman dies after being hit by tram in Antwerp

    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    The woman was pulled out from under the tram and rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Credit: Google Street View

    A woman in her fifties has died in the hospital after she was hit by a tram in Antwerp on Monday evening.

    The accident, which took place at around 7:00 PM in the Sint-Bernardsesteenweg, in the district of Zwaantjes south of the city centre, prompted an immediate emergency response.

    “Immediately, a lot of assistance was deployed in order to attend to the victim,” police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Emergency response teams pulled the woman out from under the tram and performed CPR on her before sending her to the hospital in a delicate condition.

    It was later reported that the woman, aged 55, died from her injuries in the hospital.

    “The circumstances of the accident still need to be investigated,” Bruyns said, adding that authorities would review surveillance camera footage and take eye witness statements.

    An unconfirmed eye witness told HLN that the accident took place when the woman crossed the street when the pedestrian traffic light was red and was hit by the oncoming tram.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job