Woman dies after being hit by tram in Antwerp

The woman was pulled out from under the tram and rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Credit: Google Street View

A woman in her fifties has died in the hospital after she was hit by a tram in Antwerp on Monday evening.

The accident, which took place at around 7:00 PM in the Sint-Bernardsesteenweg, in the district of Zwaantjes south of the city centre, prompted an immediate emergency response.

“Immediately, a lot of assistance was deployed in order to attend to the victim,” police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns told Het Nieuwsblad.

Emergency response teams pulled the woman out from under the tram and performed CPR on her before sending her to the hospital in a delicate condition.

It was later reported that the woman, aged 55, died from her injuries in the hospital.

“The circumstances of the accident still need to be investigated,” Bruyns said, adding that authorities would review surveillance camera footage and take eye witness statements.

An unconfirmed eye witness told HLN that the accident took place when the woman crossed the street when the pedestrian traffic light was red and was hit by the oncoming tram.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times