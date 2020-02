While similar initiatives have existed in many major European cities, this is the first in Brussels. Credit: The Library of Congress/Flickr.

A popular Instagram account is attempting to show the world on Brussels architectural history by sharing archive photographs of well known – and less so – spots in the city.

Through his account OldBrussels, photographer Maxim Van Den Bossche has set out to expose the visual history of the Belgian capital.

“It’s very rewarding and eye-opening to challenge the common and banal idea of Brussels is ugly. It’s a very intricate patchwork that has social, political context,” Van Den Bossche told The Brussels Times.

While similar initiatives have existed in many major European cities, this is the first in Brussels. In order to find the photos, Van Den Bossche searches the internet and library archives for usable images and the story behind them before sharing them with his 2,500 followers.

The response so far has been positive, with commenters engaging with the subject matter in a variety of languages.

“It makes one more appreciative of the beauty in the small things you see everywhere,” Van Den Bossche added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times