Federal government sells seized McLaren sports car for €87,6000

The FPS Finance sold a seized McLaren MP4-12C sports car for €87,600 during a public sale of confiscated cars.

The McLaren was confiscated by the state in a criminal case, reports De Standaard. When new, the purchase price for the car is about €260,000. However, the sports car went to the highest bidder for €87,600, about a third of the price.

In total, the Belgian State earned €274,080 on the public sale of 64 cars.

“The car was confiscated by the FPS Justice, and handed over to us to sell,” Francis Adyns, spokesperson for the FPS Finance, told The Brussels Times. “The proceeds will go into the Treasury,” he added.

Two previous sales, on 6 and 12 February, already yielded €334,320 and €338,808 respectively, each for about 60 cars, but also for several car parts.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times