 
Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy...
Namur police will all wear bodycams: a first...
Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear...
Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works...
Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    Namur police will all wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    Sex reassignment surgery: 624 Belgians on waiting list
    How the EU Council summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday
    Why are Brussels’ green spaces disappearing?
    Belgian companies take hit amid coronavirus outbreak
    Belgian holidaymakers’ expectations are changing
    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
    Belgium in top ten best countries to bring up children
    Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be quarantined
    Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the world for European expats
    Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant
    Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service
    Most of Belgium’s humanitarian aid goes to Syria and Great Lakes
    Donors conference for reconstruction in Albania exceeds expectations
    Blokker stores ‘will disappear completely’ from Belgium
    Federal government sells seized McLaren sports car for €87,6000
    View more

    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Firefighters worked into the night to contain the flames, with residents lamenting the centuries-old castle being "reduced to ashes." Credit: Veronique Decraemer/Facebook

    A fire broke out on the roof of a Walloon castle in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, raging through the centuries-old property which is currently undergoing massive renovations.

    Firefighters worked for hours into the night to attempt to quench the flames as they engulfed the Château de Dongelberg, located in the city of Jodoigne, some 50 kilometres east of Brussels.

    Residents spotted the flames as the fire broke out in the roof of the castle at around 8:00 PM, with one eye witness telling RTL Info that he rushed to call the fire department when he noticed that “the whole sky was red.”

    “We were working right across the street and when we turned around we saw that the whole sky was red and that the castle, just across the street, was on fire,” the man, identified as Olivier, told the outlet.

    Olivier said that the fire spread throughout the property quickly, since “everything was dried up inside,” due to the ongoing renovations works.

    Residents of the city took to Facebook and Twitter to share pictures and videos as the flames raged through the property.

    At around midnight the firemen were still trying to contain the flames, which they didn’t manage to quench until around 2:30 AM, according to Le Soir.

    Dating back to the XIV century, the current renovations were the first ones carried out in the property since 1860, La Libre reports.

    “The castle has been there for a long time, we saw it there always unchanged and now, just as it was being renovated, it’s been reduced to ashes,” Olivier said.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the property was extensively damaged by the flames. An assessment will be carried out to determine the circumstances leading to the fire.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job