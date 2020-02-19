Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Firefighters worked into the night to contain the flames, with residents lamenting the centuries-old castle being "reduced to ashes." Credit: Veronique Decraemer/Facebook
A fire broke out on the roof of a Walloon castle in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, raging through the centuries-old property which is currently undergoing massive renovations.
Firefighters worked for hours into the night to attempt to quench the flames as they engulfed the Château de Dongelberg, located in the city of Jodoigne, some 50 kilometres east of Brussels.
Residents spotted the flames as the fire broke out in the roof of the castle at around 8:00 PM, with one eye witness telling RTL Info that he rushed to call the fire department when he noticed that “the whole sky was red.”
“We were working right across the street and when we turned around we saw that the whole sky was red and that the castle, just across the street, was on fire,” the man, identified as Olivier, told the outlet.