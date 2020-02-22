 
Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors
Saturday, 22 February, 2020
    Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors

    Saturday, 22 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium reached a record 195,133 visitors in four months to the Dalí & Magritte exhibition which closed on Sunday 16 February.

    With a selection of 92 works on display, the the museum revealed for the first time — 90 years after the two great surrealist icons first met — their personal, aesthetic and philosophical bonds.

    More than forty international museums (including the Tate, the Met, the Pompidou Centre or the Guggenheim) and private collections lent their masterpieces for the occasion.

    Building on its success, the exhibition showed an average of 4,500 visitors per weekend and was open 7 days a week since 23 December 2019. It was extended until 16 February 2020.

    The general figures echo an exceptional 2019 for the museum, showing a historic rise with 1,091,280 visitors.

    This is the first time that the museum reached the million admissions since its creation by Napoleon Bonaparte, almost 220 years ago, in 1801.

    The Brussels Times

