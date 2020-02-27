In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels...

Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy, famous for playing Bulk and Skull on the Power Rangers. Credit: Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

During the weekend, people from across Europe descended on Brussels for Comic-Con 2020, as fans, actors and cosplayers from across the Globe came to celebrate comic culture.

The fifth edition of the event – held at Tour and Taxis – saw well-known actors from Back to the Future, The Power Rangers and Game of Thrones, and drew thousands to the capital.



As is tradition with such events, a large portion of the crowd came dressed up as their favourite characters, alongside several specialist fan cosplay groups from across Europe. From popular anti-hero Deadpool to Star Wars characters, Power Rangers and Guardians of the Galaxy (above), limitless imagination was clearly on show on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors were also given the opportunity to meet actors from different films and shows in person. Holly Marie Combs from Charmed, Carice Van Houten from Game Of Thrones, while several Power Rangers and Harry Potter stars were on hand to meet fans.

Throughout the day, several panels also allowed fans to ask key questions to their favourite actors, who held talks ranging from question and answer sessions (Back to the Future) to more character-driven performances. One such panel from Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy (pictured) – famous for playing Bulk and Skull on the Power Rangers – gave fans an entertaining show reminiscent of their parts on the popular show.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times