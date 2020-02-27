 
In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels...
Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under...
North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very...
Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from...
Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels
    Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under local anaesthetic
    North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very bad’ weather conditions
    Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from EU
    Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to help find escaped exotic birds
    Soldiers offered one day off if they bring in two recruits
    In photos: Extinction Rebellion disrupts aviation summit in Brussels
    Aviation industry fears ‘biggest financial crisis in deades’ due to coronavirus
    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
    Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway
    Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens in 2018
    Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife
    Mini Europe has a mini Brexit
    Brussels floats the idea of a congestion charge
    Belgian ski resorts open after first snowfall
    Airport police work to rule will end after Friday
    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
    Woman dies after drinking wine contaminated with MDMA
    Union threatens strike as Blokker becomes Mega World
    View more

    In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy, famous for playing Bulk and Skull on the Power Rangers. Credit: Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

    During the weekend, people from across Europe descended on Brussels for Comic-Con 2020, as fans, actors and cosplayers from across the Globe came to celebrate comic culture.

    Claudia Wells takes photos with several Back to the Future cosplayers. Credit: Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

    The fifth edition of the event – held at Tour and Taxis – saw well-known actors from Back to the Future, The Power Rangers and Game of Thrones, and drew thousands to the capital. 


    As is tradition with such events, a large portion of the crowd came dressed up as their favourite characters, alongside several specialist fan cosplay groups from across Europe. From popular anti-hero Deadpool to Star Wars characters, Power Rangers and Guardians of the Galaxy (above), limitless imagination was clearly on show on Saturday and Sunday.

    Visitors were also given the opportunity to meet actors from different films and shows in person. Holly Marie Combs from Charmed, Carice Van Houten from Game Of Thrones, while several Power Rangers and Harry Potter stars were on hand to meet fans.

    Credit: Jules Johnston/ The Brussels Times

    Throughout the day, several panels also allowed fans to ask key questions to their favourite actors, who held talks ranging from question and answer sessions (Back to the Future) to more character-driven performances. One such panel from Paul Schrier and Jason Narvy (pictured) – famous for playing Bulk and Skull on the Power Rangers – gave fans an entertaining show reminiscent of their parts on the popular show.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job