King Philippe invites Belgians born on same day as him to royal birthday bash

King Philippe is looking to celebrate his 60th birthday with a hundred Belgian citizens who share the same birthday as him, the Belgian Monarchy announced.

In an announcement posted to the monarchy’s social media accounts, Belgians born on the exact same date as the King of the Belgians were encouraged to try to snatch an invite to attend the royal birthday soiree.

“Were you born on 15 April 1960? His Majesty the King will this year celebrate his 60th anniversary,” the post read, announcing that the event will be held one month after the big day.

“For the occasion, on 16 May, [the king] invites a hundred fellow citizens born on the same day as him to spend an afternoon in the Castle of Laeken,” the announcement continued.

The first official portrait of King Albert, a black and white picture of him as an infant, was shared alongside the post.

Geboren op 15 april 1960? #60De Koning viert dit jaar zijn 60ste verjaardag. 60 worden is bijzonder. Hij nodigt daarom… Posted by Belgische Monarchie Monarchie belge Belgian Monarchy on Monday, February 24, 2020

The fist hundred citizens who send an email to an email address (60@monarchie.be) created especially for the occasion will be extended an invitation to attend the festivities at the official residence of the Belgian royals.

Emails must be sent out before 6 March, the palace said, adding that the invitations would give attendees the chance to bring one companion along.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times