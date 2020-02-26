United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping Belgian biscuits on flights
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
U.S. airlines serve around 200 million Belgian Speculaas biscuits on their flights every year. Credit: Pxfuel
The American airline company United Airlines received dozens of complaints from passengers after it announced it would stop giving out the Belgian Lotus Biscoff (speculaas) biscuits with coffee on its flights.
“The Lotus Biscoff biscuit served with the coffee will disappear on our flights and make way for Oreo Thins. United Airlines is always looking for variety for our free snacks. We look forward to hearing from our passengers,” said spokesman Andrea Hiller, reports Het Nieuwsblad.
The announcement garnered a lot of response on social media, mainly by people saying that Oreos do not compare to the Belgian biscuits.
where is the person who would prefer an in-flight OREO THIN to a Biscoff? Where are they? I don’t believe they exist https://t.co/pyk9DKzoeW