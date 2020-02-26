 
United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping Belgian biscuits on flights
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
    U.S. airlines serve around 200 million Belgian Speculaas biscuits on their flights every year. Credit: Pxfuel

    The American airline company United Airlines received dozens of complaints from passengers after it announced it would stop giving out the Belgian Lotus Biscoff (speculaas) biscuits with coffee on its flights.

    “The Lotus Biscoff biscuit served with the coffee will disappear on our flights and make way for Oreo Thins. United Airlines is always looking for variety for our free snacks. We look forward to hearing from our passengers,” said spokesman Andrea Hiller, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The announcement garnered a lot of response on social media, mainly by people saying that Oreos do not compare to the Belgian biscuits.

    Delta Airlines, one of United’s competitors, immediately reacted on social media by saying that they still had the Biscoff biscuits.

    Not long after the complaints, United Airlines announced that the biscuits would be brought back from May.


    U.S. airlines serve around 200 million Belgian Speculaas biscuits on their flights every year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

