Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys

The incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, is one of several instances of inappropriate touching, groping and sexual assault and harassment that have been reported in Flemish swimming pools.
Last summer, over a dozen people were blacklisted from swimming pools in Ghent and in Bevere, outside Antwerp, over instances of groping and harassment which ultimately prompted federal authorities to intervene.
But while pool staff report that the incidents are occurring with more frequency, one noted that the swimming complex’s management would chide employees for alerting the authorities.
“The incidents involving attacks and assaults are piling up,” one pool employee told De Standaard. “But when we call the police, we are sometimes reprimanded by managers.”