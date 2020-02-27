 
Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three...
Public alert: Woman dies after drinking contaminated wine...
Union threatens strike as Blokker becomes Mega World...
12 people discovered in refrigerated truck in Flanders...
United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
    Public alert: Woman dies after drinking contaminated wine
    Union threatens strike as Blokker becomes Mega World
    12 people discovered in refrigerated truck in Flanders
    United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping Belgian biscuits on flights
    EU considers softening budget rules for countries hit by coronavirus
    No new Ebola cases reported in the DRC for a week
    Belgians on holiday consider returning early amid coronavirus fears
    Quarantine lifted for Belgians returned from Westerdam cruise
    More snow forecast in Belgium from Wednesday night
    Asylum applications in the EU rise for the first time since 2015
    ‘Insufficient evidence’ for earlier arrest of gang that forcefully prostituted minors
    Coronavirus: 118 Belgians in Tenerife hotel quarantined for 14 days
    Federal ombudsman opens investigation into simplified tax declaration
    Coronavirus: EU’s scientific dilemma
    Brussels Museum Night Fever returns with the biggest edition so far
    Douwe Egberts coffee returns to Colruyt as dispute is ended
    Hundreds evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Maasmechelen
    First coronavirus infection reported in Greece
    Walloon schools still lack high-quality Internet
    View more

    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Credit: Google Maps

    Three underage boys will be questioned by police for inappropriately touching a minor in a Ghent public swimming pool, with employees pointing to a surge in similar incidents in recent months.

    A lifeguard employed by the Lago Rozebroeken swimming complex intervened upon noticing the incident and alerted the authorities.

    Prosecutors in East Flanders said they were looking into the suspected assault and that the three minors were set to be questioned as part of the investigation.

    “We are still in the initial phase of the investigation,” prosecutors told De Standaard, adding: “We are now going to see if there is camera footage on which the incident can be observed.”

    Related News:

     

    The incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, is one of several instances of inappropriate touching, groping and sexual assault and harassment that have been reported in Flemish swimming pools.

    Last summer, over a dozen people were blacklisted from swimming pools in Ghent and in Bevere, outside Antwerp, over instances of groping and harassment which ultimately prompted federal authorities to intervene.

    But while pool staff report that the incidents are occurring with more frequency, one noted that the swimming complex’s management would chide employees for alerting the authorities.

    “The incidents involving attacks and assaults are piling up,” one pool employee told De Standaard. “But when we call the police, we are sometimes reprimanded by managers.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job