 
67% of cycling accidents with teenagers are on roads without bicycle lanes
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
67% of cycling accidents with teenagers are on...
Italy wants foreign tourists to come back...
Support centres for victims sexual violence needed across...
Flemish company bans handshakes amid coronavirus fears...
No more snow from Thursday evening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    67% of cycling accidents with teenagers are on roads without bicycle lanes
    Italy wants foreign tourists to come back
    Support centres for victims sexual violence needed across Belgium
    Flemish company bans handshakes amid coronavirus fears
    No more snow from Thursday evening
    Belgium joins European group purchase of facemasks and other Coronavirus protection
    Coronavirus: Fake news and conspiracies begin to spread
    Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy people, says Belgian virologist
    In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels
    Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under local anaesthetic
    North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very bad’ weather conditions
    Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from EU
    Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to help find escaped exotic birds
    Soldiers offered one day off if they bring in two recruits
    In photos: Extinction Rebellion disrupts aviation summit in Brussels
    Aviation industry fears ‘biggest financial crisis in deades’ due to coronavirus
    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
    Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway
    Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens in 2018
    View more

    67% of cycling accidents with teenagers are on roads without bicycle lanes

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    67% of cycling accidents with teenagers happen on those quiet roads. Credit: William Murphy (CC BY SA 2.0)

    About 2 in 3 cycling accidents with young people in Flanders happen due to a lack of infrastructure, such as separate bicycle lanes, a study showed.

    To map cycling habits and accidents among young people and to emphasise the importance of good cycling infrastructure, Jef Vanparijs, a PhD student at VUB, surveyed 1,345 Flemish teenagers between 15 and 18, and asked them to keep a so-called ‘travel diary’ for a year, in which they wrote how they got to and from school.

    The data shows that 47% of the Flemish teenagers who took part in the study go to school by bicycle at least once a week. 27% take the bicycle daily.

    Teenagers more often opted for a bicycle when they had to travel short distances and could bike along quiet roads with less traffic, but the presence of cycling infrastructure, such as (separate) bicycle lanes, did not seem to play a role in their decision to take the bike.

    However, 67% of cycling accidents with teenagers happen on those quiet roads. In 79% of cases, a human mistake is at the basis of the accident. The other 21% of cases are caused directly by the infrastructure.

    “The quiet roads make it easier for young people to get on their bikes, perhaps because they think that is safer, but that is not the case, because there is often no separate cycle path on such roads. This translates into a higher risk if you cycle along such roads rather than on a busier street but with a separate cycle path,” Vanparijs told Bruzz.

    “Making busy streets safer by reducing the speed limit to, for example, 30 km/h and providing sufficient cycling infrastructure on all types of roads is, therefore, the idea to make cycling safer and get more people to cycle,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job