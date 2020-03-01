Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime...

Turkey announced it had launched a military offensive against Bachar al-Assad’s regime in the Idleb region (North West Syria) on Sunday.

The offensive is a response to attacks that caused heavy Turkish losses this week.

Operation “Spring shield” was launched after the regime attack on Idleb on the 27th of February. Turkish Defence minister Hulusi Akar said the operation had so far been a success during a televised address.

Turkey increased the number of drone attacks against regime positions on Saturday, but this is the first time Turkey has officially announced they were part of a more general operation.

Akar said the goal was to “end the regime’s massacres and prevent a massive wave of immigration.” He said Turkey “neither intended nor wanted to enter into a confrontation with Russia,” which supports Assad’s regime. But he did say that Turkey expected Russia to put pressure on the Syrian government to “stop the attacks.”

Erdogan’s statements come after weeks of escalation between Turkey and Syria in the Idleb region.

33 Turkish soldiers were killed in air raids attributed to the Syrian regime on Thursday, the highest number of Turkish losses since it started operating in Syria in 2016.

Nearly 90 soldiers attached to the Syrian government and allied groups were killed during Turkish counter-attacks on Friday and Saturday, according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

The Syrian regime has been conducting a deadly offensive to retake the Idleb region since December, with support from Russian air strikes. Idleb is the last remaining rebel and Jihadist stronghold in Syria.

This offensive has caused friction between Turkey and Russia. Even though Turkey supports some rebel groups and Russia supports the regime, they have increased cooperation over Syria over the last few years.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times