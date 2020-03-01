 
Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 March, 2020
Latest News:
Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime...
Italy sets aside 3.6 billion euros in aid...
5G to be launched in Belgium...
This winter was the third mildest since 1833...
Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime
    Italy sets aside 3.6 billion euros in aid
    5G to be launched in Belgium
    This winter was the third mildest since 1833
    Woluwé-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’
    One person wins almost 70 million euros at EuroMillions draw
    Makers of adulterated wine ask customers to check their bottles
    New coronavirus infection reported in Antwerp
    10,000 flowers for rare illnesses in Brussels gallery
    Hospital burned down in Iran due to Coronavirus fears
    Belgian film Jumbo wins prize at Berlin
    Investigation into Spanish woman who became ill after visiting Belgium
    Africamuseum’s Grande Rotunde has been renovated
    Economic leaders ask finance sector to support COP26
    Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid ‘tragedy in Idlib’
    “Friendship fraud” on the increase in Belgium in 2019
    Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy
    Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
    Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
    View more

    Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime

    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Turkey announced it had launched a military offensive against Bachar al-Assad’s regime in the Idleb region (North West Syria) on Sunday. 

    The offensive is a response to attacks that caused heavy Turkish losses this week. 

    Operation “Spring shield” was launched after the regime attack on Idleb on the 27th of February. Turkish Defence minister Hulusi Akar said the operation had so far been a success during a televised address. 

    Turkey increased the number of drone attacks against regime positions on Saturday, but this is the first time Turkey has officially announced they were part of a more general operation. 

    Akar said the goal was to “end the regime’s massacres and prevent a massive wave of immigration.” He said Turkey “neither intended nor wanted to enter into a confrontation with Russia,” which supports Assad’s regime. But he did say that Turkey expected Russia to put pressure on the Syrian government to “stop the attacks.” 

    Erdogan’s statements come after weeks of escalation between Turkey and Syria in the Idleb region. 

    33 Turkish soldiers were killed in air raids attributed to the Syrian regime on Thursday, the highest number of Turkish losses since it started operating in Syria in 2016. 

    Nearly 90 soldiers attached to the Syrian government and allied groups were killed during Turkish counter-attacks on Friday and Saturday, according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory. 

    The Syrian regime has been conducting a deadly offensive to retake the Idleb region since December, with support from Russian air strikes. Idleb is the last remaining rebel and Jihadist stronghold in Syria. 

    This offensive has caused friction between Turkey and Russia. Even though Turkey supports some rebel groups and Russia supports the regime, they have increased cooperation over Syria over the last few years. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job