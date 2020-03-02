 
New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to European Quarter
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 March, 2020
Latest News:
New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to European Quarter...
Belgian food sector launches ‘prevention plan’ to save...
Coronavirus: Global economy trembles as epidemic spreads...
Coronavirus: International threat level ‘very high’...
Aalst Carnival: Dutch politicians ask police to investigate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 March 2020
    New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to European Quarter
    Belgian food sector launches ‘prevention plan’ to save on packaging
    Coronavirus: Global economy trembles as epidemic spreads
    Coronavirus: International threat level ‘very high’
    Aalst Carnival: Dutch politicians ask police to investigate anti-Jewish displays
    What we know about Belgium’s coronavirus patients
    Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus
    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
    First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed
    Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)
    Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures against coronavirus
    Lung expert breaks down coronavirus in viral Twitter thread
    Belgium enters Phase 2 for coronavirus: what does it mean?
    UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020
    EU dilemma: A just transition to climate neutrality but without natural gas
    Brussels European Schools urge pupils, staff to remain home amid coronavirus outbreak
    Coronavirus: ‘Anyone with flu symptoms should be tested’
    Coronavirus: 6 new cases in Belgium on Monday
    Travellers returning from northern Italy urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ of coronavirus symptoms
    First coronavirus case confirmed in Brussels
    View more

    New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to European Quarter

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels’ urban transport company, STIB, on Monday launched a new bus service linking Neder-Over-Heembeek to the European Quarter and the subway, via Schaerbeek.

    The new line, No. 56, was inaugurated by STIB Director General Brieuc de Meeùs and the municipal authorities of Brussels and Schaerbeek, led by mayors Philippe Close and Cécile Jodogne respectively. This represents a new stage in STIB’s Master Plan for the city’s bus service, which will see the redeployment of two-thirds of the company’s bus lines to increase its capacity and attractiveness.

    Line 56 links Schuman to Buda, at Neder-Over-Hembeek, a part of the capital that is in full development, and crosses the commune of Schaerbeek.

    Places it serves include the BPost sorting centre, which until now was not accessible by public transport, the Military Hospital, Val Maria and Avenue des Croix de Guerre. At Hembeek, it offers connections to Bus 47 and Trams 3 and 7. It also provides access to the Docks Bruxsel Shopping District, and to the Verboekhoven, Colignon and Dailly squares. At its terminus in Schuman, direct connections to the train and subway are available.

    As part of the redeployment, Line 47 has been reorganised. It used to link Vilvorde Station to Heembeek, but at off-peak hours and on Saturdays, it went on to Place De Brouckere, a complicated route which, moreover, duplicated Line 3. From Monday, it runs only between Vilvorde Station and Hembeek, from where commuters can take Tram No. 3 to the centre.

    Line 27, which currently links the Gare du Midi and Andromède, has now been extended by two stops to the Pleiade, thereby providing a connection to Line 79.

    The Bus Transport Master Plan, begun in mid-2018, will be pursued until 2021. The next phase, scheduled for Autumn 2020, entails the commissioning of new lines – No.74 (Erasme – Uccle) and No.52, linking the Central Station to the National Forest.

    By the time the entire Master Plan is implemented, two-thirds of the bus network as it stood in early 2018 will have been modified.

    These changes, coupled with the arrival of new vehicles, will increase seating on the network by 30% and raise the STIB’s output in terms of distance by 22%.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job