Snow expected as weekend showers roll into Belgium...

As a wave of rainy weather enters Belgium, a drop in temperatures will see snow fall in some parts of the country. Credit: Stock/Pixabay

Sustained showers are expected to hit Belgium from Thursday afternoon, with weather services warning of slippery conditions and even snow for the higher parts of the country.

As showers enter Belgium from northwestern France, temperatures are expected to drop from this afternoon, with maximum temperatures of between 7 to 9 degrees Celcius expected.

Rain will become more intense from Thursday evening and will drag in a wave of cooler air as the showers leave the country to head into Germany.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has put the whole country, except for parts of the coast, on yellow alert for showers and slippery conditions.

As the “very active” rain showers pass through the country, the RMI says that it expected between 20 to 30 litres/m2 of rainfall to fall within 24 hours in some regions.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning forecasts say that snow will fall on the Ardennes, with up to 5 centimetres of snow expected from 400 metres of altitude.

The yellow alert is set to be lifted early on Friday morning, as forecasts predict that the heavy showers will give way to more unstable weather, alternating between light rain and a few showers.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times