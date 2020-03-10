 
Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China,...
Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen...
Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from...
Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over...
Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China, Xi Jingping says
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink by 187 million this year
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    Coronavirus patient mistakenly reported dead is in ‘worrying’ state
    Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown nationwide
    A case of coronavirus detected on the Greek island of Lesbos
    View more

    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020

    The telephone number 1722 was activated on Monday evening because of the disruptive weather forecast, the Federal Public Service announced.

    The line aims to ease any backlog of calls to emergency call centres on number 112 during adverse weather conditions and to not keep those whose life is in danger waiting. For all non-urgent calls to the fire brigade, it is necessary to dial the temporary number 1722.

    The Royal Meteorological Institute issued a yellow alert for rainfall because up to 20 l/m2 could fall over many areas.

    Weather Forecast

    There will widespread rain this Tuesday morning, easing off as the afternoon progresses, and this will be followed by more or less dry weather in the north-west. It will also be mild, with maximum temperatures around the 12-degree mark in central Belgium, according to RMI forecasts.

    The wind, from the south-west, will be moderate to generally quite strong inland and very strong on the Coast with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

    Overnight, the sky will be clouded over with spells of rain, which will be more frequent to the north of the country. The night will be mild with minimum temperatures of between 8 to 12 degrees. The wind will be moderate to quite strong inland and strong along the south-west coast with gusts of up to 65 km/h.

    On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Maximum temperatures will be between 12 and 13 degrees. The wind will be quite strong at sea and will blow from a west-south-west direction.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job