Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall

The telephone number 1722 was activated on Monday evening because of the disruptive weather forecast, the Federal Public Service announced.

The line aims to ease any backlog of calls to emergency call centres on number 112 during adverse weather conditions and to not keep those whose life is in danger waiting. For all non-urgent calls to the fire brigade, it is necessary to dial the temporary number 1722.

The Royal Meteorological Institute issued a yellow alert for rainfall because up to 20 l/m2 could fall over many areas.

Weather Forecast

There will widespread rain this Tuesday morning, easing off as the afternoon progresses, and this will be followed by more or less dry weather in the north-west. It will also be mild, with maximum temperatures around the 12-degree mark in central Belgium, according to RMI forecasts.

The wind, from the south-west, will be moderate to generally quite strong inland and very strong on the Coast with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Overnight, the sky will be clouded over with spells of rain, which will be more frequent to the north of the country. The night will be mild with minimum temperatures of between 8 to 12 degrees. The wind will be moderate to quite strong inland and strong along the south-west coast with gusts of up to 65 km/h.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy with periods of light rain. Maximum temperatures will be between 12 and 13 degrees. The wind will be quite strong at sea and will blow from a west-south-west direction.

The Brussels Times