 
Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118 Belgians were confined
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118...
Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in...
Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China,...
Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen...
Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118 Belgians were confined
    Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in Brussels?
    Coronavirus : Epidemic is practically contained in China, Xi Jingping says
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Coronavirus: Passenger traffic at Europe’s airports could shrink by 187 million this year
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    Coronavirus patient mistakenly reported dead is in ‘worrying’ state
    View more

    Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118 Belgians were confined

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    © Belga

    The last tourists confined to a hotel in Tenerife, Canary Islands, due to the Coronavirus left the building on Tuesday, after spending two weeks in quarantine, Spanish and hotel authorities confirmed.

    Hotel personnel and medical staff could be seen applauding on Tuesday, on footage aired by Spanish TV, as a police officer cut the plastic ribbon barring the entrance to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel. Some patrons took off their masks and threw them into the air as they left the four-star hotel, while others posed for photographers at the entrance.

    “The 14-day quarantine period having ended, they are authorised to leave,” a spokesperson for the Public Health Department of the Canary Islands was quoted as saying by the French news agency, AFP. “No-one else is quarantined at the hotel.”

    The hotel had 865 tourists from about 25 countries when the quarantine was imposed in late February after an Italian client tested positive for Covid-19, the spokesperson explained. Over the next few days, many clients who had not shown symptoms of the virus were able to leave, and only about 200 were still at the hotel when the quarantine was lifted on Tuesday, he added.

    A hotel spokesperson said the establishment was functioning normally once again.

    All told, seven persons – six Italians and one Briton – had tested positive at the hotel, according to the regional health department. Four are still in hospital.

    The last of the 118 Belgians who had been quarantined at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel returned on Thursday last to Belgium, where they landed at Ostend Airport.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job