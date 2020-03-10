Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted at Tenerife hotel where 118 Belgians were confined

The last tourists confined to a hotel in Tenerife, Canary Islands, due to the Coronavirus left the building on Tuesday, after spending two weeks in quarantine, Spanish and hotel authorities confirmed.

Hotel personnel and medical staff could be seen applauding on Tuesday, on footage aired by Spanish TV, as a police officer cut the plastic ribbon barring the entrance to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel. Some patrons took off their masks and threw them into the air as they left the four-star hotel, while others posed for photographers at the entrance.

“The 14-day quarantine period having ended, they are authorised to leave,” a spokesperson for the Public Health Department of the Canary Islands was quoted as saying by the French news agency, AFP. “No-one else is quarantined at the hotel.”

The hotel had 865 tourists from about 25 countries when the quarantine was imposed in late February after an Italian client tested positive for Covid-19, the spokesperson explained. Over the next few days, many clients who had not shown symptoms of the virus were able to leave, and only about 200 were still at the hotel when the quarantine was lifted on Tuesday, he added.

A hotel spokesperson said the establishment was functioning normally once again.

All told, seven persons – six Italians and one Briton – had tested positive at the hotel, according to the regional health department. Four are still in hospital.

The last of the 118 Belgians who had been quarantined at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel returned on Thursday last to Belgium, where they landed at Ostend Airport.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times

