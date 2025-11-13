Germany lowers air ticket tax to revive aviation sector

A German Airways plane at Hannover Airport. © Wikimedia Commons.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Thursday that Germany will lower taxes on plane tickets in an effort to revive the aviation sector.

The latest increase in flight taxes was introduced just last year under former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with rates ranging from €15.53 for short-haul flights to €70.83 for long-haul journeys. Merz has now reversed that decision.

According to Merz, the new measure is expected to save the aviation industry around €350 million annually.

“This move aims to revitalise the aviation sector in Germany,” Merz said. He also noted that Germany remains the only country in Europe yet to recover its pre-pandemic air travel figures.