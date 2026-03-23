Brussels Airline extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

© Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines has announced it will not operate flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, at least until 31 May, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This marks the fourth extension of the suspension, which has been in place since 28 February.

Just last Tuesday, the airline had announced that flights to Tel Aviv would remain cancelled until 9 April.

Passengers affected by the suspension can reschedule their flights free of charge or request refunds for their tickets, the airline confirmed.

It said it was closely monitoring the situation and keeping up its communication with relevant authorities, prioritising safety and security.

The suspension policy applies to all airlines in the German Lufthansa Group.