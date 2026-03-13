Ex-President Charles Michel joins Paris-based law firm

European Council President Charles Michel gestures as he addresses a closing press conference with President of the European Commission after an EU summit in Brussels on October 17, 2024. EU leaders on October 17, 2024, called on the European Commission to come up with new laws to increase and speed up migrant returns "as a matter of urgency" after talks in Brussels. JOHN THYS / AFP

Former Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has joined a Paris-based law firm specialising in resolving large international disputes.

Michel, who was also a president of the European Council, announced on social media that he was excited to take on the role of senior advisor at Clay Arbitration, adding that he saw this opportunity as a continuation of his work in conflict resolution.

He aims to apply his diplomatic expertise and experience in peaceful dispute resolution to assist economic and institutional clients facing intricate legal challenges.

According to Clay Arbitration, Michel will focus primarily on international arbitration, mediation, and negotiations in complex disputes involving governmental, institutional, or private entities.