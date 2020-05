After several months delay, De Lijn’s first tram-buses will circulate in Brussels from Sunday 28 June, the Flemish public transportation company announce in a press release.

The new tram-buses are 24-meter-long, and will run on the 820 route, passing through the University Hospital (UZ) in Jette, the centre, Vilvoorde train station, and Brussels Airport.

The tram-buses will run every 30 minutes during the summer and will double its frequency from September.

The Brussels Times