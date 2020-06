The Brussels public prosecutor’s office will judge pending reports for non-compliance with confinement measures in July and August, it said on Thursday.

A little over 6,000 such reports have been sent to the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels, according to the report.

About a quarter of the cases have been the subject of a penal settlement during the last two months, and 28 of an accelerated procedure. The remaining cases are still pending.

Related Articles

For each case, the prosecutor’s office must verify whether the elements constituting the offence are present, as the burden of proof lies with the prosecutor.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that 800 cases may be scheduled before the Police Court in July and August, at the rate of one hearing per day, with the aim of handling about 100 cases per week.

Priority will be given to cases relating to unpaid fines and repeat offences, the Public Prosecutor’s Office specified.

The Brussels Times