 
Brussels shelter for infected homeless people remains open until end of September
Thursday, 02 July, 2020
    Thursday, 02 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A shelter hotel for homeless people potentially infected with coronavirus will stay open until at least the end of September, the Red Cross announced on Wednesday.

    The hotel, located on Rue du Marché aux Poulets, has been taking in women and small families suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) since 17 April. There are currently ten people in the hotel, which has the capacity to accommodate up to 60 people.

    The shelter, run by the Red Cross, was initially due to be closed on 30 June, but the Communal Community Commission of Brussels – a federal institution that decides on matters regarding both the Dutch- and French-speaking community in Brussels – decided to extend the project until the end of September.

    The news follows that of the closure of Doctors Without Borders’ centre on the site of Tour & Taxis, “because of the decrease in the number of cases.” As a result of this closure, the hotel on Rue du Marché aux Poulets will now also accommodate men who are on their own.

    The Red Cross also runs a shelter for homeless people on Rue de Trèves, which is currently housing about 250 people, but this shelter will be closed from 31 July.

