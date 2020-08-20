   
Two people injured in shooting in Ixelles
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels police was called on Thursday at around 2 pm for a shooting on Avenue Auguste Rodin, near the Ixelles hospital, and in the streets around it, the police zone said.

    “Two people were injured and taken to hospital,” the police spokesperson said. “A security perimeter has been set up. The federal police laboratory and a ballistics expert went down to the scene.”

    Another shooting took place in the same area eight days ago, in which another man was injured. So far there is no evidence to link the two events.

    Investigations are continuing, the police said, with no further comment at present.

