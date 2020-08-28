Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days...

Music is coming back to Ancienne Belgique (AB), a venue in the heart of Brussels, after it was closed for nearly half a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The venue will organise a series of concerts called ABnormal, “an intimate series of concerts for maximum 200 people,” Bruzz reported. With that cap, the AB will be taking into account Covid-19 safety measures.

“The AB is starting to smell like dust instead of beer, sweat and fun, we’ve had enough,” the venue said.

The first concert since the lockdown started in March will be on 11 September, with Belgian artist Blanche performing. She will be followed by a whole list of fellow Belgians including School Is Cool, Brihang and Ozark Henry.

AB’s big hall will be able to accommodate up to 200 visitors, whereas the smaller hall can welcome 60 people.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times