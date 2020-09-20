About 30,000 cigarette butts picked up during Clean Walk 2020

About 30,000 cigarette butts and 30 bags of garbage were picked up on Sunday afternoon during the first Clean Walk organised in Brussels, according to Clean Walker Belgique head Maël Gerday.

Some 200 persons took part in the activity, held in the pedestrian zone between Place De Brouckère and Place Fontainas.

Divided into three groups, the volunteers combed the area, collecting any waste or cigarette butts found on the street.

As part of the activity, about 500 ashtrays were distributed under a partnership with the City of Brussels and regional agency Bruxelles Propreté.

The Brussels Times