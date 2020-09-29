   
Brussels launches new regional crisis centre
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
    Brussels’ Regional Crisis Centre is now operational and can be used for the coordination and management of events and crises throughout the Region.

    The crisis centre was inaugurated on Tuesday morning by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, alongside the various partner services of this project, which has become a key element in security and prevention in the Brussels Region.

    The centre was designed to allow simultaneous and integrated management of the various security operators in the Brussels-Capital Region who will use it during planned events and in medium and large-scale emergency and crisis situations.

    This operational security headquarters for the Region uses the latest modern communication technologies to ensure enhanced collaboration between various services, including the federal and local police, the fire department, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, State Security, OCAM (the coordinating body for threat analysis) and the STIB security services.

    The centre’s current facilities will be supplemented by the setting up of a communication centre to handle the daily operations of security operators, such as police work, fire-fighting and medical interventions.

    The establishment of the Regional Crisis Centre is one of the priorities of the Region’s Global Security and Prevention Plan (GSP).

    “The centre will be a key link in the new security architecture developed throughout the territory under the prism of a regional vision,” said Vervoort.

    “It will make it possible to support and strengthen all the partners and operators active in the field.”

    “I am proud and happy with the outcome of this tool, which will help to give the Brussels Region a new impetus within the framework of its competences relating to the maintenance of public order and security management,” he concluded.

