Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels...

Police were called in to put an end to a student party organized in a hotel in the center of Brussels on Saturday night, local police spokesperson Olivier Slosse confirmed.

A police patrol noticed an unusual amount of people coming in and out of the hotel in the middle of the night. All of the hotel’s 18 rooms had apparently been rented by students who had organised a party.

The police ended the party at around 2 am, with all present reported.

Slosse calls on owners of rental properties to be vigilant. “Wherever we find illegal parties, we put an end to the activity and we make a police report of the participants,” the police spokesperson said, adding that they “want to stop the increase in Covid-19 infections.”

The Brussels Times