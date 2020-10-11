   
Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 11 October, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease...
Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels...
Coronavirus: Hospitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying...
Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels...
Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 11 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Leuven researchers report progress in slowing disease with high doses of favipiravir
    Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels
    Coronavirus: Hospitalised patients are younger, with fewer underlying conditions
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels
    Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU aid
    Brussels bars and cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Mosquito that infected Belgian couple probably came in by plane
    Kim Jong Un: ‘not a single person with coronavirus in North Korea’
    The cryptocurrency revolution: How Europe could take the lead in the ‘money of the future’
    Greta Thunberg calls on U.S. voters to support Biden
    Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the UN World Food Programme
    Legalising cocaine is ‘something to consider,’ says Antwerp mayor
    Coronavirus: Church switches hand gel for holy water
    Coronavirus crisis is affecting gender equality at the workplace
    Neighbouring countries order millions of rapid coronavirus tests, Belgium none
    Climate-change risks exceed 2001 estimates
    Azerbaijani missiles fall on the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh
    Brussels hospital opens quiet retreat for stressed care workers
    Coronavirus: over 270,000 payment deferrals granted to individuals and businesses in Belgium
    Despite coronavirus crisis Belgian real estate prices have increased 5% compared to 2019
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels police end clandestine party in central Brussels

    Sunday, 11 October 2020
    © Belga

    Police were called in to put an end to a student party organized in a hotel in the center of Brussels on Saturday night, local police spokesperson Olivier Slosse confirmed.

    A police patrol noticed an unusual amount of people coming in and out of the hotel in the middle of the night. All of the hotel’s 18 rooms had apparently been rented by students who had organised a party.

    The police ended the party at around 2 am, with all present reported.

    Slosse calls on owners of rental properties to be vigilant. “Wherever we find illegal parties, we put an end to the activity and we make a police report of the participants,” the police spokesperson said, adding that they “want to stop the increase in Covid-19 infections.”

    The Brussels Times