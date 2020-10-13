Runners from across Europe to take part in the first virtual edition of ‘Run for Europe’

The first edition of virtual charity race “Run for Europe” takes place this weekend on 16 – 18 October.

Runners from all over Europe are taking part, of all ages and backgrounds to express solidarity with fellow EU citizens during the health crisis.

“Run for Europe is a unique opportunity to show that even in difficult times, we are stronger together,” Martin Sjöberg, Managing Director says.

The virtual run offers runners an alternative solution to challenge themselves and have a new running experience, while supporting a charity cause close to their heart.

When signing up for the race, runners can support a charity of their choice – Unicef, the Red Cross, Oceana, Chanterelle school in the Marolles or Caritas.

“It was important for us to partner up with several charities so that each runner can decide the cause that they want to support. This way our virtual race is not only a sportive challenge with a strong message, but we also make a positive impact,” Elise Kurgan, organiser of the event explains.

Participants can choose between 5, 10 or 20 km and can register the route they intend to take from anywhere in Belgium or Europe through the event app, which also allows them to interact with other runners, compare times and share and discover new running spots.

Practical details at www.runforeurope.be.