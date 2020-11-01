Coronavirus: Brussels gets third decontamination centre for its ambulances

The Defence Ministry has opened a third decontamination centre for ambulances in Brussels at the Musée de l’armée (Army Museum) in Etterbeek.

The centre, which will disinfect ambulances of the medical emergency service, SIAMU, became operational at 1.00 p.m. on Sunday, SIAMU and Etterbeek Mayor Vincent De Wolf said.

“The commune gave everything it could to the new logistics centre, such as Heras bars, access to water and electricity etc.,” De Wolf said.

A few days ago, SIAMU appealed for help in disinfecting its ambulances, a service it no longer managed to keep up with on its own given the high number of interventions and the time needed to disinfect vehicles after each patient transport.

Other than SIAMU’s headquarters on Avenue de l’Héliport in Brussels, ambulances are also decontaminated at a second centre in Anderlecht, and now at the Army Museum, located at the Cinquantenaire.

The new centre should enable about 100 ambulances to be disinfected each day, according to De Wolf.

“Cleaning will be done by Defence staff, disinfection professionals with state-of-the-art equipment,” the mayor explained.

The Brussels Times