Brussels’ highest apartment for sale at €3.5 million...

Saturday, 07 November, 2020
    © UP-site

    The most elevated apartment in Brussels, the penthouse at the top of the UP building by the canal, is for sale for the equally elevated price of €3.5 million.

    The UP-site apartment block is the capital’s tallest structure, situated beside the canal in the city centre and visible from all over the city. The penthouse apartment is at an elevation of 140m, surpassing Altitude Cent, the spot in Forest commune that was previously the highest, at 100m above sea level.

    The building itself is the third-highest building in Belgium, after the Tour de Midi (150m) at the South Station and the remodelled Finance Tower (144m) by Botanique. It is, however, the highest residential building.

    The penthouse apartment covers 540 square metres – the size of two tennis courts – and offers a 360° view of Brussels and surroundings. It was previously occupied by a company, but amenities are all set up for a residence, including underfloor heating, automated facilities and an alarm system.

    The rooms are arranged around a central passage to allow the fullest access to the view of the landscape. The three bedrooms each has an en suite, while the master also has a sauna with a view over the city.

    Other features: a winter garden with bar, two parking spaces and two garages, a canal-side terrace and a mezzanine floor.

    The sale is being handled by agency Latour et Petit, who offer a virtual visit on their website.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times