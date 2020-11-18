   
Brussels banishes Coca-Cola sign from Place De Brouckère
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium adapts quarantine rules as asymptomatic tests resume...
Brussels banishes Coca-Cola sign from Place De Brouckère...
Coronavirus infections in Belgium continue to drop...
Investigation into email threat against Flemish minister...
Hungary and Poland threaten to block funding for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    Belgium adapts quarantine rules as asymptomatic tests resume
    Brussels banishes Coca-Cola sign from Place De Brouckère
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium continue to drop
    Investigation into email threat against Flemish minister
    Hungary and Poland threaten to block funding for EU’s recovery plan
    Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of Covid-19
    Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal for 2020
    Leuven Leopold II statue moved to Town Hall basement
    ‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths
    Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown
    French radio sorry for saying the Queen died
    Lufthansa scraps free meals for economy passengers
    ‘Belgium is not doing a very good job’, Van Ranst tells Dutch press
    Belgian fans wanted to create the best fantasy Red Devils team
    4 in 10 students flout coronavirus rules in their dorms, survey shows
    Pro and anti-car ban campaigners face off in Bois de la Cambre
    Belgium in Brief: SNOw Way?
    Non-essential shops want to sell on appointment
    Little chance bars and restaurants will reopen this year, expert warns
    Coronavirus: real-estate viewings allowed, but only unaccompanied
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels banishes Coca-Cola sign from Place De Brouckère

    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    The sign overlooking the square. © Zairon/Wikimedia

    The Brussels regional government has refused to renew the planning permission required for the Coca-Cola sign over the Place De Brouckère in the city centre.

    The move comes as the government considers its future policy regarding advertising in the historic city centre. Secretary of state for urban planning Pascal Smet (one.brussel) described the sign as “out of proportion”.

    The LED sign was installed in 2011 on the top of what used to be the monumental Hotel Continental, now offices. The building dominates the square, and can be clearly seen by anyone travelling north along the central Boulevard Anspach, making its position prime advertising real estate. Before 2011, the place was taken by a billboard of similar size.

    The new sign was erected without planning permission, a problem that was later rectified. But the permit ran out at the end of 2019, and its renewal has only now been decided.

    The existing board is just too big,” Smet told Bruzz.

    The official of the region in charge of the matter has therefore given a negative advice, which is binding,” he said.

    Smet now wants the region to start discussions with the Brussels-City municipality on the question of advertising signs on the square and elsewhere in the historic city centre. Opposite the Coca-Cola sign is another screen, on the side of the Centre Monnaie.

    Together with the City we want to see whether we still want advertising on that square,” Smet said.

    If so, we want to determine which criteria it has to meet. In terms of size, but also in terms of style. The old nostalgic advertising, for example, was a lot more stylised and charming.”

    No date has been given for the removal of the Coca-Cola panel, which would mean a loss of revenue for the city. In 2011 when the new sign was installed, it was reported that the company would pay a fee to the city of €10,000 a month.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times