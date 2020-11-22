   
Police officer injured following intervention of a man not wearing a mask
Sunday, 22 November, 2020
    © Belga

    A police officer was injured on Saturday afternoon in Brussels during an intervention with a man who was not wearing a mask, and was transferred to hospital.

    The incident occurred on Avenue Houba de Strooper. The cycling police officer wanted to make a remark to a man who was not wearing a mask, but the person instead fled.

    The policeman took up the chase until they found themselves in the entrance hall of a building.

    “A brawl ensued. Our colleague did everything possible to control the person until help arrived. But as the officer tried to hold him, they both fell and the officer was injured,” Ilse Van de Keere, police spokesperson, said.

    The non-masking wearing person man was finally arrested.

