   
Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean

    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    A man was fatally shot in the Brussels commune of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Friday evening, the Brussels prosecutor’s office announced.

    The man – a 38-year-old Albanian according to Het Laatste Nieuws – was struck by several bullets and died on the spot, Bruzz reports.

    The shooting occurred around 7:00 PM near Avenue Louis Mettewie, a long street which crosses the commune.

    Local police set up a safety perimeter and the federal police’s judicial lab arrived on site, as did a law doctor and a ballistics expert.

    The Public Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that it will not communicate further until this Saturday, later in the day, and if the investigating judge agrees, according to Bx1.

    Jason Spinks
