   
Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels opens its first pet cemetery...
Belgians will receive invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccine...
New night train connections coming to Europe in...
Another year’s delay for victims of 20-year-old fraud...
Youth should be priority group for vaccination, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 December 2020
    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery
    Belgians will receive invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccine
    New night train connections coming to Europe in 2021
    Another year’s delay for victims of 20-year-old fraud case
    Youth should be priority group for vaccination, says psychologist
    Speculoos made Brussels cultural heritage
    Brussels Expo site could be central coronavirus vaccination hub
    Kinepolis down 15% on news of streaming choice by studios
    Brawl in Zaventem leaves one dead, several injured
    Belgium in Brief: Adopt An Expat For Christmas
    Crisis Centre urges Sinterklaas to be careful this weekend
    Data protection authority refuses easier access to bank accounts
    Will rules relax, who’s first? Vaccine questions answered
    Stranded Brussels expats want adopted for Christmas Day
    Brexit: France threatens with veto in case of bad trade deal
    Website of Belgian intelligence was insecure for 24 hours
    Government refuses recognition for Great Mosque
    Coronavirus: UK receives first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
    Brussels’ fire department has a discrimination problem: report
    Washington Post mocks Belgium’s Christmas toilet rule
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels opens its first pet cemetery

    Friday, 04 December 2020
    Woluwé Saint-Pierre Cemetery. Credit: Guy Delsaut // CC BY-SA 4.0

    Brussels first cemetery exclusively for pets opened this week in Woluwé-Saint-Pierre, providing another option to cremation for pet owners in Belgium.

    The cemetery has room for 70 pet graves and 105 urns, and also includes a pasture for spreading ashes.

    Since 2002, animals that have passed have been considered as hazardous waste, said Woluwé mayor Benoît Cerexhe, which means that they must either be cremated or taken to an authorised cemetery.

    Now, 18 years later, such a cemetery exists, while many used to bury their animals in their gardens or in parks. “Residents informed me several times that there was a corpse in a park, sometimes only a few metres from a playground for children,” Cerexhe remarked.

    Such a cemetery has been three and a half years in the making, according to Cerexhe, who said that he was approached about the matter by then-Secretary of State for Animal Welfare Bianca Debaets in July 2017.

    The cemetery is located at 301 Chaussée de Stockel, in front of the commune’s normal cemetery.

    Funerals are currently reserved for dogs and cats, with a grave costing €150 for five years. An urn, meanwhile, costs €100, and the ashes of any type of animal can be spread there.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times