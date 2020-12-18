   
Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Latest News:
Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know...
Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards...
Hunting horn players recognised as cultural heritage by...
Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for...
Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Consultative Committee meeting today: what we already know
    Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards
    Hunting horn players recognised as cultural heritage by Unesco
    Pope asks Covid-19 vaccines ‘for the poorest’ for 84th birthday
    Proximus activates ‘real 5G’ in three places in Flanders
    Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus
    European court allows banning of ritual slaughter for Jews and Muslims
    When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?
    Schools will not close until 31 January, Belgian education ministers say
    Belgium is ready to start vaccinating by 27 December, health minister confirms
    Giant teddy bears enforce social distancing on Finnish buses
    Governments in 60 countries use pandemic to abuse human rights
    Brexit: European parliament sets Sunday deadline for agreement
    De Croo in quarantine after high-risk contact with French president
    One million households pay too much for electricity
    De Croo uses English to urge internationals not to cross the border
    Covid crisis has improved people’s digital skills
    Belgium could start vaccinations on 27 December
    Belgium in Brief: Nothing Changes, Unless It Does
    Brussels does not test enough for Covid-19, expert warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Conspiracy messages broadcast onto Brussels digital billboards

    Friday, 18 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Several digital billboards in Brussels were hacked on Wednesday to display conspiracy messages instead of the regular advertising.

    Initially, Het Nieuwsblad reported on Thursday on two billboards being hacked – one on Boulevard Emile Bockstael in Laeken and one on Rue Dansaert in Brussels.

    In the meantime, the hacking was confirmed by Brussels Capital – Ixelles police spokesperson Olivier Slosse, who added that three additional billboards in Laeken had been hacked.

    Related News

     

    The messages included “1984 = 2020,” referring to George Orwell’s novel, 1984, which describes a society under surveillance of a totalitarian regime. Other messages were “Time will bring to light whatever is hidden”, “You are not watching the screen, is vice versa” and “There is no Covid, just other’s computers.”

    Clear Channel, the maker of the billboards, said that they “are enursing that the necessary resources are mobilised to resolve this incident as quickly as possible and to identify its source.”

    The local police spokesperson said that a report was written for hacking, though no arrests have been made so far.

    Meanwhile, police in Leuven are looking for a hacker of a different nature, as porn was broadcast onto the provincial government building twice this week.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

     