Brussels’ fire brigade carried out 85 interventions linked to Storm Bella on Sunday, though no major damage was reported.

The interventions took place between midnight and 6:00 PM.

A total of 28 trees were uprooted and 10 drains were obstructed, including the one in the Stéphanie tunnel, which connects Avenue Louise to the inner ring road.

In addition, 47 interventions were counted for tiles, chimneys, insulating panels, windows or other objects blown away by the wind.

