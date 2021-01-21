Brussels gives green light for €74 million in aid to most affected sectors

The Brussels government has given the green light for €74 million in aid for the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The measures concern restaurants and cafés and their main suppliers; tourist accommodation, including hotels and guest houses; businesses active in the events, culture and tourism sectors; and discotheques.

The amount of money each business can get will depend on how many full-time equivalents work in the company and how much turnover they lost between the last three quarters of 2019 and the same period in 2020.

By introducing these two criteria, the Vervoort government is opting for a more targeted aid approach that aims to help companies and self-employed people whose needs and difficulties are better identified.

Depending on the sector concerned, the amounts of the allowances will range from €5,000 to €36,000 for the restaurant and café sector, catering suppliers and the events sector; from €5,000 to €50,000 for the accommodation sector; and from €60,000 to €100,000 for discotheques.

The management of these bonuses will be implemented by Brussels Economy and Employment. The terms and conditions and the deadlines by which this aid will be accessible will be communicated after publication of the decrees, in the course of February.

Related News

“These are sectors that are essential to the image of Brussels,” said Brussels Secretary of State for the Economic Transition Barbara Trachte. “These companies will also play a role in the economic revival of our city.”

However, “I am afraid we are not going to be able to save every company,” said Brussels Finance Minister Sven Gatz. “I hope so, but I have to be realistic.”

In addition, the Brussels government has also adopted, at first reading, the decree organising the first phase of payment of a bonus of up to €5,000 for so-called ‘non-essential’ businesses which had to close on the basis of the decisions of the Consultative Committee of 30 October 2020.

This first instalment of €1,500 will be available on this website from 28 January 2021.

The Brussels Times