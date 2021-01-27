   
STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition against tree felling
Wednesday, 27 January, 2021
    STIB suspends works at tram stop after petition against tree felling

    Wednesday, 27 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels public transport company STIB is temporarily suspending works at the Besme stop in the commune of Koekelberg following a petition against the felling of 26 trees, Koekelberg mayor Ahmed Laaouej announced.

    More than 900 people signed a petition against the felling of the trees, which was necessary for the works.

    A meeting will be held between the commune, the STIB and Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt will occur as soon as possible, with the commune asking to limit the number of trees to be cut as much as possible.

    A “better balance between safety and accessibility for people with disabilities and the preservation of the natural environment” must be found, Laaouej said.

    “Every tree counts,” Van den Brandt tweeted, promising to “thoroughly study whether the 26 trees can be saved.”

    A permit for the planned works had already been issued in 2018.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times