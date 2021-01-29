   
Brussels family held hostage by fake police
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels family held hostage by fake police...
Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be...
Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee...
Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians...
Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Brussels family held hostage by fake police
    Law to help struggling businesses restructure will be reformed
    Doctors abandoned care homes during first wave, committee hears
    Experts should stop ‘spreading uncertainties’ on television, politicians say
    Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after attempted rape
    Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update
    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.
    Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts to fight Covid-19
    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
    Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    ‘No causal link found’: 14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels family held hostage by fake police

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    © Belga

    Police in Brussels are investigating an attack in the Forest commune of the city yesterday in which three men posing as police officers forced entry to a family home and handcuffed a father and his three sons.

    The men, wearing uniforms and carrying handcuffs and police radios, claimed to be there to carry out a house search. The householder was pushed inside and handcuffed, as were his three sons aged 15 to 20. The mother of the family was not at that point at home.

    The three invaders were unidentifiable as they were wearing face masks. They did appear to search the house, entering at about 07.00 and only leaving around 10.45. Nothing was taken, and the family was unharmed. The men left, saying they would be back later with a search warrant.

    One of the family managed to free himself and contacted a relative, who called the police. Officers from the Brussels-South zone attended, and it soon became clear there was no house search planned, meaning the men concerned were fake officers.

    The prosecutor’s office issued a brief statement:
    “On Thursday, January 28 at around 12.00, the police were called to intervene in Forest after a house burglary by three people posing as police officers.”

    As yet, there is no indication as to why the family might have been selected for a search, or if that is indeed what happened.

    The investigation is ongoing and in the interest of the investigation there will be no further communication,” the prosecutor’s office said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times