Brussels plans to extend its cycling network...

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Brussels Region has seen an 87% increase in active cyclists, and the region is now conducting a feasibility study for plans to extend the region’s cycling network.

The plan would be to implement new cycling routes between Dilbeek and Brussels, Leuven to Brussels, and between Anderlecht and Brussels-North.

The potential routes are part of the Bicycle GEN, a regional express network that allows cyclists to move around the Brussels-Capital Region more safely.

The Dilbeek-Brussels route is looking at a route along railway line L50 between Boudewijnpark in Jette and Bockstaellaan.

The Leuven-Brussels route could run along railway line L36, between Chaussée de Haecht in Haren and Schaarbeek station.

The third route is located in Anderlecht along railway line L28, between the Jacques Brel metro station and the old station of Cureghem, Belga reports.

