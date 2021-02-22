   
One in five employees owns a company car
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near...
One in five employees owns a company car...
Brussels cyclist killed by car at dangerous intersection...
Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers...
New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Brussels police crack down on reckless driving near Atomium
    One in five employees owns a company car
    Brussels cyclist killed by car at dangerous intersection
    Brussels police don’t fine maskless park goers
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    Police union files complaint over violence by police
    Don’t expect significant easing of coronavirus measures, health minister warns
    MR questions ban on non-essential travel ahead of Consultative Committee meeting
    Belgium’s fitness centres hold symbolic action
    Coastal hotels report higher occupancy rates for Carnaval Holiday
    Plane lands in Liège after losing bits of its engine in explosion
    Coastguards search for survivors following Lampedusa shipwreck
    Antwerp police drew up dozens of coronavirus fines on Saturday
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95.8% effective, Israeli study finds
    NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter sends its first report from Mars
    400 horeca employers must ask staff to repay premium paid by mistake
    UN Security Council hosts climate summit on Tuesday
    Sunday morning less busy than Saturday for SNCB
    Vlaams Belang president defends MP’s trip to Paris protest
    Give victims of crime a free lawyer, says Flemish minister
    View more
    Share article:

    One in five employees owns a company car

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    © Belga

    The share of employees still owning a company is steadily increasing in Belgium, according a new survey carried out with 40,000 companies.

    Although cycling has become more popular for travel between home and work over the last year, employees still want to hold on to their cars.

    “The coronavirus has increased the popularity of cycling tenfold, but the car remains in the lead. This is not necessarily bad news, because even after the coronavirus [pandemic], we will cover fewer kilometres for our home-to-work trips thanks to the success of the teleworking,” Olivier Marcq, mobility expert at Acerta, said.

    In 2020, one in three workers cycled to work, sometimes in combination with another form of transportation, and 14.6% took the bicycle every time they had to get to work. Compared to 2019, bicycle usage increased by 9.1%. The health crisis, more and better cycling infrastructure, and the use of more electric bicycles are the main factors behind the rise.

    However, the car still remains the primary mode of commuting between home and work. One in five Belgian private sector employees has a company car. This represents a 5.5% increase compared to 2019 and 25% more than five years ago.

    Almost 8 in 10 (78%) home-to-work trips in 2020 were made (at least in part) with a private or company car.

    The number of kilometres travelled by car has however dropped considerably due to the health crisis and the fact that more people telework.

    The mobility survey shows that public transport has decreased considerably: 8.1% of Belgian workers from the private sector sometimes take the train, tram and/or bus and 6% do so always. In both cases, this is a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

    The Brussels Times