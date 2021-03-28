Brussels mobility ‘Master Plan’ foresees massive investment in new bicycle parking spaces

Brussels plans to create 10,000 new bicycle parking spaces by 2030, according to a plan presented by Mobility Minister, Elke Van den Brandt, in Brussels’ Parliament earlier in the week.

Brussels so-called cycle mobility ‘Master Plan’ includes a major investment in more qualitative and secure bicycle parking spaces, New Mobility reports.

The parking spaces would mainly be located next to train, bus and metro stations, but also at all Park+Ride parking lots around the city. When passengers get off public transport, the idea is that should easily be able to continue their journey by bike.

Ultimately the plan foresees 10 bicycle spaces per 100 car parking slots.

More cycling in the capital

According to the GoodMove plan, the use of bicycle as mode of transportation in Brussels Region is estimated to increase from 3% in 2018 to 11% by 2030.

The pandemic has also speeded up the trend, as citizens have been cycling even more during confinement. Urban planners believe the trend will continue, and see the need for cycle parking spaces in the capital.

According to the initiators of the plan, bicycle shelters in the city have to become more attractive and access and tariffs should be harmonized.

The ‘Master Plan’ also provides financial support for property owners who want to build safe bicycle shelters or transform empty or unused buildings into bicycle parking.

